Demi Lovato Is Ending Their Pop Career And Returning To Rock Music
Demi Lovato has announced a return to rock music. The former pop singer posted a picture of them surrounded by Scooter Braun and the Island Records team.
Demi has archived all of their Instagram posts and has been posting snippets of their new rock music to their page.
Demi teased that soon there would be a collaboration with indie band Winnetka Bowling League. Demi initially started with rock music when they came out on the Camp Rock soundtrack and on their first two albums.
‘F__k It. I Miss You’ will be released worldwide on February 4th.
What do you think about Demi returning to rock music?