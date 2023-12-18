Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Demi Lovato Is Engaged

December 18, 2023 12:10PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Demi Lovato has seemed to find the “love of my life” in songwriter Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes. They got engaged Saturday in Los Angeles with a “personal and intimate” proposal in front of friends and family. The two met last January when Lutes, 32, co-wrote Lovato’s song ‘Substance.’

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

 “I’m still speechless. last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic..,” Lovato, 31, wrote on Instagram. “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

The post Demi Lovato Is Engaged appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

Top 5 Modern Christmas Songs
2

RIP Meteorologist John Wetherbee
3

Massillon Santacon 2023
4

Lance Bass is in a “Better Place” for the holidays thanks to his kids
5

Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane talk new Christmas duet, possibility of a full Fifth Harmony reunion