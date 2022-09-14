Demi Lovato says ﻿’Holy F*** ﻿’ tour is the last, “I can’t do this anymore”

Island Records

Demi Lovato has had enough of touring.

In a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories on Monday, the “Skin Of My Teeth” singer declared their current Holy F*** tour will be their last.

According to Page Six, the 30-year-old wrote, “I’m so f****** sick I can’t get out of bed,” superimposed on a photo of the scenery from what’s presumed to be a hotel window.

“I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys,” she added on two additional stories.

Demi is currently on their Holy F*** tour in support of their eighth studio album of the same name. The tour, which kicked off last month, is scheduled to wrap up in Irving, Texas in November.

