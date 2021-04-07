Demi Lovato Still Not 100% Sober By Choice
Demi Lovato’s last episode of her YouTube documentary Dancing With The Devil aired Tuesday. She shared she is not 100% sober. She said recovery is not a one size fits all. She shared, a person shouldn’t be forced to get sober. Demi said she does smoke a little weed and she drinks a little.
She calls it, California Sober, saying “I’ve learned that shutting the door on things make me want to open the door even more”.
Her manager, Scooter Braun appeared in the doc and said, if I push her to do what I want I push her away. I can’t control her. What do you think of Demi’s California Sober approach?