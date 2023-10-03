Demi Lovato to star in Roku Channel holiday special in December
After showing off her edgy rocker side with her new album REVAMPED, Demi Lovato is now pivoting to some family entertainment.
A Very Demi Holiday Special will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel December 8. It’ll feature Demi and her celebrity pals, as well as “plenty of out-of-this-world surprises,” according to a press release.
In addition to singing classic holiday songs like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” Demi will perform a surprise duet, plus tracks from REVAMPED.
“The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations!” says Demi in a statement.
The special is coming from OBB Pictures, which Demi teamed up with for her 2021 documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.
