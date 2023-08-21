Demi Lovato’s boyfriend pays tribute to her on her birthday as she splits with Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato turned 31 on Sunday, and her musician boyfriend, Jutes — born Jordan Lutes — took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to her.

Sharing a collection of photos and videos of the two together, or Demi herself just being goofy, Jutes wrote, “happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

“your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in canada who wound up in your session over a year ago,” he continued. “i didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u. but now that i do, i’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever i can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. i couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. hope u have the best bday ever.”

Demi responded in the comments, “Oh my god.. BABY!!! This is the sweetest f***** caption!! You make my life infinitely better and I don’t know what I would do without you.”

“Thank you for making this day so special, for being the best boyfriend in the universe and for making my dreams come true by falling in love with the perfect human and finding my soulmate,” she added. “I am so beyond lucky to have you.”

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that Demi has split with her manager, Scooter Braun, and is now looking for new representation. She signed with him in 2019. A source told Billboard that it was “time for [her] to go in a new direction.”

It was recently reported that one of Scooter’s other clients, Justin Bieber, was leaving his stable, but that was denied.

