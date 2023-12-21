No, Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato‘s former fiancé, did not take to Instagram to complain about the fact that Demi had gotten engaged to another man.

An Instagram account purporting to be Max’s posted a series of photos of Max and Demi during the time they were engaged, back in 2020. The captions, claiming to be from Max, made disparaging remarks about Demi’s new fiance, Jordan Lutes, and insisted that he, not Lutes, was Demi’s one true love.

But now, the real Ehrich has taken to his actual Instagram to post a note denying that he was involved. “I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi’s life, a moment that should only be celebrated,” he wrote.

“That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately long ago,” he continues. “I only want the best for everyone and from the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness.”

Ehrich goes to ask that he be “removed from this narrative” and “for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance.”

Ehrich and Demi got engaged in July of 2020, but called it off in September of that year. Demi and Lutes, aka Jutes, first met in January of 2022 and got engaged on December 16 of this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé blasts fake Instagram account appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.