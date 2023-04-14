Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Denzel Washington Tours 5,000th Boys & Girls Club Location In Illinois

April 14, 2023 9:32AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Denzel Washington has been the national spokesman for the Boys & Girls Club for 30 years, and it’s personal. He spent time as a young boy at a Boys & Girls Club and says that is where he learned about “grace.” He says he was taught about grace when you win, and grace when you lose…lessons he never forgot.

He took GMA along to tour the 5000th location in South Elgin, Illinois and says at the club, he “didn’t have to act.”  “I could tell the God’s honest truth about my experiences.” The president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club says like Denzel, 54% of adults who spent time there said it didn’t just change their life…it SAVED their life! Club alumni includes Jennifer Lopez and Shaq!

Popular Posts

1

Mix 94-1's $1000 Cushion - Listen every hour to win MONEY!
2

Enter to win Cleveland Guardians tickets
3

Grandpa Makes Adorable Video Starring Granddaughter’s Toys
4

Verdict Reached In Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Accident Trial
5

David Schwimmer Competes On ‘The Great British Bake Off’