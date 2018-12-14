Department of Education to Erase $150 Million in Student Debt

If you took out a student loan to attend a for-profit college or university, you may be getting the best Christmas present of all this year. The Department of Education will be erasing $150 million worth of student debt thanks to an Obama-era rule called the borrower defense to repayment.

The decision by DOE will impact about 15,000 borrowers that were enrolled in classes at schools that wound up shutting down.

Keep an eye on your mailbox for a letter from DOE officials. They’ll be letting you know how much of your student debt will be getting wiped out.