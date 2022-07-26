Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Deputy Ambushed and Killed Near Dayton

July 26, 2022 6:18AM EDT
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another Ohio law officer, gunned down in the line of duty.

Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was shot and killed as he responded to a home break-in call at a mobile home park east of Springfield Sunday night.

Sheriff Deborah Burhett was distraught while delivering the news.

No word on a suspect.

Deputy Yates was a 15-year veteran with the force.

Flags are flying at half-staff for the officer.

