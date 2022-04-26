      Weather Alert

Deputy Injured on I-77 During Violation of ‘Move Over’ Law

Apr 26, 2022 @ 8:56am

COVENTRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a driver who violated the state’s Move Over law by failing to switch lanes or slow down for an emergency vehicle.

That driver caused an injury to a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office says the female deputy saw the speeding vehicle coming at her, but injured her ankle in the effort to get out of the way.

It happened in the Southbound I-77 construction zone between Route 224/I-277 and Arlington Road.

The speeding vehicle drove off and a description could not be provided.

In a recent 10-hour enforcement blitz, 90 drivers were cited for speeding in that stretch of roadway.

