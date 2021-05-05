Derek Chauvin Files for New Trial
Claiming pretrial publicity destroyed his right to a fair hearing, convicted George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin has filed an appeal — and says he wants a whole new trial.
In paperwork filed Tuesday, the former Minneapolis cop’s attorney says jurors learned too much about the case before the trial began and were subjected to “intimidation or potential fear of retribution” by prosecutors. In all, lawyer Eric Nelson is claiming eight counts of discretion abuse by the court, per the documents.
Nelson is asking the court to “impeach the verdict.” The filing comes exactly two weeks after a jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 2020 death.