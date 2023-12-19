Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Derek Hough Updates Fans On His Wife’s Recovery From Emergency Brain Surgery

December 19, 2023 11:33AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Derek Hough thanks fans for support and shares his wife, Hayley Erbert’s recovery process is ‘nothing short of a miracle’ on Instagram.   Hayley underwent an craniectomy due to a bleed in her brain earlier this month after a performance on their tour in Washington D.C.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

They are expecting another surgery in the near future to try to prevent more damage to her brain. The couple just married in August after dating for several years.

The post Derek Hough Updates Fans On His Wife’s Recovery From Emergency Brain Surgery appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

Top 5 Modern Christmas Songs
2

RIP Meteorologist John Wetherbee
3

Lance Bass is in a “Better Place” for the holidays thanks to his kids
4

Massillon Santacon 2023
5

Jung Kook teams with Usher for “Standing Next to You” performance video