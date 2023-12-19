Derek Hough Updates Fans On His Wife’s Recovery From Emergency Brain Surgery
December 19, 2023 11:33AM EST
Source: YouTube
Derek Hough thanks fans for support and shares his wife, Hayley Erbert’s recovery process is ‘nothing short of a miracle’ on Instagram. Hayley underwent an craniectomy due to a bleed in her brain earlier this month after a performance on their tour in Washington D.C.
View this post on Instagram
They are expecting another surgery in the near future to try to prevent more damage to her brain. The couple just married in August after dating for several years.
