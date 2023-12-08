Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Derek Hough’s Wife Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery

December 8, 2023 12:21PM EST
Dancing With The Stars former pro turned judge Derek Hough announced on Instagram that his wife, former dance pro Hayley Erbert, is in “stable condition” after an “emergency craniectomy” on Wednesday.

They are on tour and had just finished a performance in Washington D.C. when she “became disoriented” and was taken to the hospital.  They found a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required immediate attention. Other details of her prognosis weren’t revealed.

