Deryck Whibley & Avril Lavigne reunite for “In Too Deep” performance in Las Vegas

Deryck Whibley and Avril Lavigne prove that being divorced doesn’t mean you can’t still perform together.

The former couple reunited during Lavigne’s concert in Las Vegas on June 1 for a joint rendition of the Sum 41 song “In Too Deep.”

Whibley and Lavigne got married in 2006 before splitting up in 2009. They performed “In Too Deep” live together several times in 2008 while they were still together.

Lavigne is currently on her greatest hits North American tour. Sum 41, meanwhile, just wrapped the first leg of their U.S. farewell tour, which will pick up again in September after a trip to Europe.

