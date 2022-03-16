      Weather Alert

Despite New Law, Sheriff Recommends Training for New Gun Owners

Mar 16, 2022 @ 6:23am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gun owners, those aspiring to own weapons and carry them around, and gun rights groups are thrilled that the governor signed the no-permit bill this week.

But law enforcement is expressing safety concerns.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier urges gun buyers to get training anyway, even though it won’t be required any more.

Current law requires eight hours of training and a background check.

The new law takes effect in less than three months.

Popular Posts
Jussie Smollett Is Going To Jail For Faking A Hate Crime
Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Is Canceled
Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Have Raised $20 Million For Ukrainians
Watch The New “Bridgerton” Season 2 Trailer
Twenty years after its release, Avril Lavigne reflects on “Complicated”: “It's so extremely special”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On