Detroit Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Incident Involving Former Hoover QB
MT. PLEASANT, Michigan (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Detroit man accused of shooting Hoover High and Central Michigan quarterback John Keller nearly one year ago is expected to get ten years prison time.
This, after pleading guilty to reduced charges on Monday.
22-year-old Kenneth Thomas Jr was to go to trial in two weeks.
He’ll be sentenced in April.
Investigators say Thomas and several other men crashed a party near the Central Michigan campus last April.
Thomas shot Keller and another student.
After a period of recovery, Keller is back at school and will graduate in May from the university.