Developer Looking at Centennial Neighbor for Possible Upscale Hotel

Jul 7, 2021 @ 4:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Could there be a second upscale hotel coming to downtown Canton?

Cleveland-area developer Ceres Enterprises is looking at the historic Renkert Building at Market Avenue N and 3rd Street, right across from Centennial Plaza.

The building was awarded a $5 million Ohio historic preservation tax credit last week.

Plans are to develop a 92-room hotel with a restaurant and conference/events facility in a $35 million remodel.

The ten-story 1914 building is owned by the Downtown Canton Land Bank and has been vacant since 2017.

