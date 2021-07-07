Developer Looking at Centennial Neighbor for Possible Upscale Hotel
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Could there be a second upscale hotel coming to downtown Canton?
Cleveland-area developer Ceres Enterprises is looking at the historic Renkert Building at Market Avenue N and 3rd Street, right across from Centennial Plaza.
The building was awarded a $5 million Ohio historic preservation tax credit last week.
Plans are to develop a 92-room hotel with a restaurant and conference/events facility in a $35 million remodel.
The ten-story 1914 building is owned by the Downtown Canton Land Bank and has been vacant since 2017.