Development Board Cites Amazon, Other Job Creation Successes

Oct 15, 2021 @ 4:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This week’s announcement of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Canton with its 1000 jobs may be the crowning achievement.

But for the Stark Economic Development Board working with other regional and state agencies, it continues a three-year winning streak.

There are 22 total projects happening in the county.

They include the Hendrickson and Tractor Supply projects that are underway.

The Amazon announcement of 1000 jobs came down on Tuesday.

