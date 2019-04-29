DeWine Administration Crafting “Red Flag” Law

(WHBC) – Governor DeWine says his administration is working on “red flag” legislation that would allow authorities to seize guns from people determined to be a threat to themselves or others.

A red-flag law was proposed last year and had the backing of then Governor Kasich, but it stalled.

Governor DeWine says he has tasked his team with coming up with a piece of “red flag” legislation that can actually pass.

DeWine says he’s deeply concerned about attacks at houses of worship, including at a California synagogue last weekend.

Currently, Ohio law allows a court to confiscate someone’s gun only if a civil protection order is issued against them for domestic violence or fear of violence.

A handful of states, including Indiana, have “red flag” laws in place that allow family members and friends to ask a court to remove firearms from people who pose a threat to themselves or others.