DeWine Administration vs Big-City Schools Over Restart Plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Facing additional resistance from the state’s largest school districts like Akron and Cleveland, the governor and lieutenant governor continue urging those superintendents to get all students back inside buildings as of the March 1 deadline.
They answered several questions on the issue at Tuesday’s media briefing.
The Akron Public Schools, saying they won’t be ready to return until later in March.
The administration required districts to reopen by that March date in order to receive the vaccine.