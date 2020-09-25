      Weather Alert

DeWine, After Passage of SB311: ‘I Will Not Leave Ohio Defenseless’

Sep 25, 2020 @ 6:48am

COLUMBUS, Ohio – (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says he will veto Senate Bill 311 if it makes it to his desk.

The Senate-passed measure prohibits the state Department of Health from issuing mandates or orders to any Ohioan not directly affected by an infectious disease.

The governor says it prevents the state from protecting its citizens.

The bill still needs to pass the House.

DeWine says he will not leave Ohio defenseless.

