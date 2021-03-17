      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

DeWine: All Adults Eligible for Virus Vaccination on March 29

Mar 17, 2021 @ 7:51am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the availability of coronavirus vaccine increases, Governor Mike DeWine is making it available to more and more people.

In fact, on March 29, anyone 16 and older becomes part of the eligibility group.

And this Friday, if you’re ages 40 to 49 or have been diagnosed with obesity or have one of a number of other diagnoses like cancer, kidney disease, heart disease and COPD, you can also begin to make that first-shot appointment.

