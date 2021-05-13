DeWine Cutting Off $300 Federal Unemployment Checks Next Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio is joining at least five other states in turning down that extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits starting in just over a month.
Governor Mike DeWine in a media briefing Thursday said the additional money is discouraging people from seeking work.
He also says they were helpful when people couldn’t work because of the virus, but that has change with the vaccine.
The governor says the payments will not end until June 26th, giving the unemployed time to get vaccinated.