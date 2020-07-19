DeWine Hints at Possible Mask Mandate, Numbers Up Over Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re not like the record number of cases reported Friday, but Ohio’s coronavirus case count over the weekend has Governor Mike DeWine concerned.
There were over 2600 new cases and and 62 more deaths across the state.
The governor on NBC’s Meet the Press saying he anticipates more states moving into Red Level-3 on his weekly scale, making a statewide masking mandate a possibility.
39 of those weekend cases come out of Stark County.
Director of Nursing with the Stark County Health Department Sherry Smith says it goes back to what we hear every day.
Wear a mask and keep that 6-feet of distance.
Smith says new cases in the county are not coming from elder care facilities, but from block parties, graduation parties and other large gatherings of people.