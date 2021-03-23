      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

DeWine: If Vaccine Provider Has Open Daily Slots, 16+ Can Fill In

Mar 23, 2021 @ 5:37am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Anyone 16 and older can get in line for a coronavirus vaccine shot starting next week, but Governor Mike DeWine said Monday that with any daily leftover vaccines or unfilled appointments, those 16-plus can get the shot now.

The governor says a few of the 1300 vaccine providers have been unable to fill every slot.

Most of those have been in rural areas.

16- and 17-year-olds are receiving only the Pfizer vaccine.

Popular Posts
Stop Posting Your Vaccine Cards On Social Media
Starbucks 50 Year Anniversary Drinkware Merch Line Features Gorgeous Metallic Mermaid Details
Snoop Dogg Leaves Live Stream Running For Eight Hours
Your Chance To Cancel Your Bills With $1,000 Of Cancel Cash Is Coming!
The 'Brood X' Cicada Swarm Is Ready To Hatch