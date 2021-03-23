DeWine: If Vaccine Provider Has Open Daily Slots, 16+ Can Fill In
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Anyone 16 and older can get in line for a coronavirus vaccine shot starting next week, but Governor Mike DeWine said Monday that with any daily leftover vaccines or unfilled appointments, those 16-plus can get the shot now.
The governor says a few of the 1300 vaccine providers have been unable to fill every slot.
Most of those have been in rural areas.
16- and 17-year-olds are receiving only the Pfizer vaccine.