DeWine Issues Statewide Mask Mandate
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This afternoon Governor Mike DeWine spoke in Columbus, providing an update on COVID-19 in Ohio. Here is an outline on everything that was discussed.
Update on COVID-19 Numbers in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report on COVID-19 shows the second highest total of daily cases in state history. The 1,527 newly reported cases increase the state’s overall total to 78,742. Ohio’s death toll is now up to 3,235.
1,098 Ohioans are currently hospitalized due to the virus in the Buckeye State. This is the ninth straight day hospitals across the state have had more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients. Today’s number of current hospitalizations is the highest the state has seen since May.
Ohio’s seven day positive test rate remains at 6.3%. The state’s latest report shows that more than 54,000 Ohioans have now recovered from the virus.
Update on COVID-19 Numbers in Stark County
The state’s latest report shows 21 new cases and three new hospitalizations in Stark County. Stark is up to 1,412 total cases. The county’s death toll remains at 121. The 12 newly reported recoveries lift Stark County’s cumulative total to 1,008.
Statewide Mask Mandate
Beginning tomorrow at 6:00 p.m., citizens in all Ohio counties will be under a mandatory mask order while out in public. Masks must be worn at all times when:
- At an indoor location that’s not a residence.
- Outdoors, when unable to keep 6 feet social distance from those not in your household.
- When waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation -taxi, car service, private ride-share.
This order only requires those who are 10 years old or older to wear a mask. In addition, the following do not need to wear a mask:
- Those with a medical condition or a disability.
- Those communicating with someone with a disability.
- Those who are actively exercising or playing sports.
- Those who are officiants at religious services.
- Those who are actively involved in public safety.
- Those who are actively eating or drinking.
“Wearing masks will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like,” said Governor DeWine. “We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports — to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask.”
Travel Advisory
This afternoon Governor Mike DeWine announced a travel advisory for all individuals coming into Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 and recommend that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days.
Those traveling to any of the states in the yellow seen in the map below are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. DeWine expressed that this is an advisory, not an order. However, he believes it is important for Ohioans to follow this advisory in order to stop the spread.
Message to County Fair Boards
Governor DeWine says he spoke with county fair managers today, expressing the importance of following the rules developed by the department of health to ensure fairs remain safe.
“Unfortunately, we’re starting to see fairs that are not following safety guidelines,” said DeWine.
DeWine mentioned that 19 cases were traced back to one county fair due to proper social distancing guidelines not being followed.