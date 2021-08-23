      Weather Alert

DeWine Looking Forward to Seeing Sports Gaming Legislation

Aug 23, 2021 @ 7:26am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state legislature is expected to get cracking on a sports gaming bill as soon as they are back in session next month.

Governor Mike DeWine is also looking for such legislation, given that other states are moving forward with it.

The House will hold more hearings until a new bill is drawn up

DeWine tells WHBC News he doesn’t foresee any issues that might hold him back from signing a gaming bill.

He says it needs to get done.

Popular Posts
Kelly Clarkson Takes Vegas Girls' Trip After Divorce Battle Win
CDC, FDA Officially Recommend Third Booster Shot After Eight Months
T-Mobile Says 40 Million Customers Affected By Data Breach
Broadway Theaters Hamilton
The Museum Of Broadway To Open In Times Square In Summer 2022
OnlyFans Bans Sexually-Explicit Videos
Connect With Us Listen To Us On