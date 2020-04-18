      Breaking News
Friday Update: Ohio Sees Biggest Jump in Cases to Date, More Details Provided on Next Phase

DeWine: May 1 Will Work Because Employers Will Need to Make It Safe

Apr 18, 2020 @ 9:30am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine told Friday’s media briefing that the state will have more information on the “next phase” in the battle against coronavirus next week.

He says it’s important for everyone to know the plan well before May 1st.

DeWine believes the combination of business and safety will work, because employers will want to make it safe…

Governor Mike DeWine says after May 1st, it won’t be about government orders, but about business working in a world with coronavirus.

DeWine says he’ll also have something to say about schools early next week.

