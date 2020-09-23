DeWine Mentions Canton Child Killing in Effort to Have Gun Legislation Passed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine has been taking the opportunity during some of his coronavirus media briefings to talk about gun violence in Ohio, pushing the General Assembly to act on his gun legislation introduced a while ago.
He mentioned the 4-year-old boy killed in Struthers near Youngstown, then talked about 6-year-old King Pleasant, killed by an 11-year-old in Canton last week.
The governor says he had his entire life ahead of him.
The 11-year-old boy is charged with reckless homicide.