DeWine: More Doses Coming, Pulling Back on Restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s optimistic.
Increases in coronavirus vaccine doses and continued falling case numbers have Governor Mike DeWine sounding a positive tone.
The governor says 310,000 doses are set to hit Ohio next week, and that doesn’t count a possible 90,000 if the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved.
And he’s got new rules kicking in Monday, allowing outdoor stadiums at 30-percent of capacity, indoor arenas at 25-percent, with fewer restrictions for weddings, banquets and graduations.
The Cleveland Indians released its specific plans on Thursday.