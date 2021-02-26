      Weather Alert

DeWine: More Doses Coming, Pulling Back on Restrictions

Feb 26, 2021 @ 5:50am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s optimistic.

Increases in coronavirus vaccine doses and continued falling case numbers have Governor Mike DeWine sounding a positive tone.

The governor says 310,000 doses are set to hit Ohio next week, and that doesn’t count a possible 90,000 if the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved.

And he’s got new rules kicking in Monday, allowing outdoor stadiums at 30-percent of capacity, indoor arenas at 25-percent, with fewer restrictions for weddings, banquets and graduations.

The Cleveland Indians released its specific plans on Thursday.

Popular Posts
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: (Kelsey's) Driver's License
Disney Warns Viewers 'The Muppet Show' Is 'Offensive Content' That Has A 'Harmful Impact'
Mandy Moore Welcomed Her First Child Into The World
Anne Hathaway Says She Was Ninth Choice For Devil Wears Prada Role
anson seabra
Anson Seabra Talks Mental Health, Music and Weird Puns