DeWine: Numbers Still High, Curfew to be Continued
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state curfew that is set to expire Saturday night will be extended according to Governor Mike DeWine.
At his media briefing Thursday, the governor said the numbers are still too high, explaining that the nature of the bar and restaurant business has people removing masks in order to consume food and drink.
The governor did not say how long the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will be continued.
He suggested a possible 11 p.m. closing time when things get better.
The current curfew extension was for three weeks.