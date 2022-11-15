DeWine on WHBC: New Goals, Governor Confident About Stalled Gun Bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, fresh off a resounding win, has some new and unfinished business for his second term.

DeWine tells WHBC News that despite an even larger majority of Republicans coming to a legislature that has not acted on his gun legislation proposed after the Dayton mass shooting, he is hopeful it can be passed.

He says the legislation gives judges a lot of latitude in sentencing violent offenders caught with weapons.

DeWine says mental health availability is a newer issue he’d also like to address.

He also says education from early childhood to the career-tech options in high school and beyond remain important goals.

And DeWine says continued efforts at job creation are important in keeping succeeding generations in the state.