DeWine Provides CDC Guidance for the Unvaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health: preparing the state’s residents for life after June 2.
That’s when the mask mandate comes off.
The governor reminds us there’s still a communicable disease among us.
So the CDC guidance has those unvaccinated persons exposed to a person with COVID-19 quarantining, with someone unvaccinated and having symptoms, going into isolation.
DeWine says it’s not a state order, just typical guidance for any communicable disease, like the measles, for example.
it’s a real concern for children 11 sand under, none of whom are getting vaccinated.
They say none of this is a concern for the vaccinated.