DeWine Says He Would Sign Abortion Bill Kasich Vetoed

(Fox) – Former Governor John Kasich vetoed it, saying it wouldn’t stand up to a legal challenge, but new Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he would absolutely sign a ‘Heartbeat Bill’, considered one of the most restrictive abortion policies in the country.

DeWine telling radio host Hugh Hewitt he expects challenges, and that ultimately the Supreme Court could decide.

The legislation would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can happen as early as six weeks, before some women know they’re pregnant.

A judge recently struck down a similar law in Iowa, calling it unconstitutional.