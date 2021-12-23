DeWine Signs Sports Gaming Bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine’s legal team has researched the bill, and he has signed it.
The sports gaming bill that brings wagering on athletic events to the state sometime in the next year.
Critics had said there might be constitutional issues with the bill.
The Ohio Casino Control Commission will run sports gaming, with a role played by the lottery commission as well.
The first wager can be made sometime in the next year.
State Senator Kirk Schuring was on the conference committee that came up with the final bill.