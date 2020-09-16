      Weather Alert

DeWine: Staff Told Potential Health Director That Job Was Tough

Sep 16, 2020 @ 7:43am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine was peppered with a number of questions about the quick exit the newly-named health director made last week.

He was asked if anyone would want to come to Ohio given the divisiveness and protests.

The governor says his staff was open with Dr Joan Duwve about the criticism that Dr Amy Acton received during her tenure, even though the South Carolina health official told an interviewer she was surprised to learn about it.

Doctor Duwve was named to the post last Thursday afternoon and withdrew her name Thursday night.

