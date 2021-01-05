DeWine to Nursing Home Staffers: Get Vaccine for Others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says as he understands it, as many as 60-percent of staff in the state’s nursing homes is turning down the coronavirus vaccine.
The governor on CNN says when the vaccine is offered to you, you should take it, if not for you, for everyone around you.
163,000 Ohioans had gotten the first dose of the vaccine as of Monday afternoon’s report.
The governor says he wants people to listen to the advisor of the doctors and nurses, not him.