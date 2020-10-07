DeWine Using President’s Diagnosis as Teaching Moment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine in his bi-weekly coronavirus update Tuesday, while asking for prayers for the president and First Lady, also treated the diagnoses as a teaching moment.
DeWine says if the President of the United States can get the virus, no one is immune.
He did say that he wishes the president would wear a mask more often.
DeWine says here are the lessons to be learned:
- Anyone can get the virus, even the president.
- Even frequent testing needs to be supplemented by masks.
- Masks
- Distancing
- Contact tracing