DeWine Wants More Info Included in Background Checks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing calls for more background checks for gun buyers after the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings, but maybe it’s the background-check system itself that’s the problem.
Governor Mike DeWine has found one large loophole in the gun background check system in Ohio, and he plans to fill it.
DeWine is asking lawmakers to require that all criminal convictions and civil protection orders in the state be entered into the data system that the state and the FBI use to check a gun buyer’s background.
He says only 217,000 of the state’s 500,000 open warrants are in the system.