Did Blake Lively Just Reveal Her Third Pregnancy?

Congratulations to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, it seems the couple is expecting baby number three.

Lively joined Reynolds on the red carpet of his Detective Pikachu premiere, she wore a yellow dress in honor of Pickachu.

Blake was pictured holding her stomach as Ryan gazed at her belly, the couple have two children, Inez and James.

Blake and Ryan are super private about their family life and keep their kids out of the LA scene as much as possible.

Blake Lively says that she doesn’t put her children on social media because she wants them to choose whether they want to share their lives publicly, do you agree with her or do you feel as a parent you can decide for them?