      Weather Alert

Did Britney Throw Shade At Her Sister’s Memoir?

Oct 14, 2021 @ 8:42am

Britney Spears appears to take a shot at her sister’s announcement of her new book deal.

Britney wrote on IG, “Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!” Britney continued, “Option #1 … ‘S***, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think!!!!’ What do you guys think ????”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)


Britney posted on IG because of her sister’s announcement of her new book coming out called, “I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out.”

Popular Posts
Virtual Clothes Are A New Trend
This “Masked Singer” Made Everyone Cry
Justin Bieber and Diane Keaton mourn the loss of a loved one in “Ghost” video
Madonna releases 'Madame X' companion soundtrack, reveals acting regrets on 'The Tonight Show'
5 Seconds of Summer sign new record deal, working on new album & world tour
Connect With Us Listen To Us On