Did Dua Lipa just soft-launch her new relationship?

Did Dua Lipa just make her new relationship Instagram official?

Earlier this year, Dua was spotted out and about with French director Romain Gavras. But on her Instagram Story April 24, she posted a photo that shows her hand holding a Polaroid photo of the two of them laughing together, with a red heart emoji in the lower corner of the shot.

In February, the British tabloid The Sun claimed Gavras, 41, and Dua, 27, were romantically involved. In March, Dua was photographed holding hands with Gavras in Paris. E! reported that the two were seen leaving the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show together. They were also seen together at a BAFTA after-party.

The Paris-born Gavras, who previously dated Rita Ora, has directed music videos like Kanye West‘s “No Church in the Wild” and movies like The World Is Yours. Dua’s two-year relationship with model Anwar Hadid ended in 2021.

When The Sun first reported the relationship, it quoted a source as saying, “Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

