During an interview with a reporter at Access, Ed Sheeran may have let it slip that he is already married to his fiancee Cherry Seaborn. The reporter asked Sheeran about wedding details, and if they had a date set yet. Sheeran reportedly stumbled when trying to answer the question, and then sheepishly pointed to the ring he was wearing. The reporter congratulated him, to which he responded, “Well I never do anything too public anyway.”

Is that a confirmation??