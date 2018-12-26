Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Get Married This Weekend?

Looks like Meghan Trainor wasn’t the only one who had an intimate wedding this past weekend.

Rumor has it that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate friends and family wedding as well.

A photo appeared on friend Conrad Jack Carr’s InstaStory of Miley and Liam. Liam is in a tux and Miley is wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress. In the photo the two are getting ready to cut a wedding cake.

You also see Mr. and Mrs balloons in the photo.

The guests seem just as surprised as they are in jeans.

Back in March a source said that Miley was planning a spur-of-the-moment secret wedding.

View this post on Instagram Wedding of #mileycyrus and #liamhemsworth last night ❤. A post shared by 👑~Hamza~👑 (@the_wild_copra) on Dec 24, 2018 at 9:07am PST