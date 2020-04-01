Did You Cancel Your Vacation This Year? Puerto Rico is Hosting a Virtual Vacation This Weekend

      Breaking News
Apr 1, 2020 @ 11:00am
A GIRL CELEBRATING THE SUNSET_VIEQUES_PUERTO RICO Sun Bay Beach

If you had a family vacation planned this summer I’m guessing you’ve probably cancelled it, or you’ve thought about it.  Then this weekend prepare to take a virtual trip to Puerto Rico!

Puerto Rico is hosting a virtual vacation and there’s all sorts of things you can do!  On Friday you can learn how to salsa, Saturday they’ll teach you how to make cocktails and then on Sunday learn how to make some authentic Puerto Rico recipes!

Why not decorate the house in a tropical theme, turn the heat up and get your shorts and tank tops out?

Your tropical vacation starts here!

