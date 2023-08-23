Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Diddy Releasing His First Album In 17 Years

August 23, 2023 9:38AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Diddy has been releasing singles over the years, but it’s been 17 years since he’s released an album. The Love Album: Off The Grid drops on September 15th. He got some star power for a trailer announcing the album featuring Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, Swae Lee, Jozzy, Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Yung Miami, 21 Savage and DJ Khaled.

“Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life, how stressful and treacherous this music business is,” Diddy says in the video, showing clips of him dancing with the late Kim Porter, the mother of his children. She passed away in 2018. “My heart has been broken. I still have that question of, like, ‘Will I ever love again?’”

Diddy hasn’t put out a proper solo album since Press Play in 2006.

