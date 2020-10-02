      Weather Alert

Different Angles: Portman on Trump Tax Issues

Oct 2, 2020 @ 6:54am

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – How would you like the New York Times telling everyone how much taxes you’ve paid.

That’s an angle on the Times story about the president’s taxes that most Americans should feel a bit uncomfortable with, says U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman.

As for the content of that story, Portman says he’ll go along with the president’s denial of its accuracy, though he hopes the tax returns will be released soon.

The report said the president paid little or no taxes over a recent 15-year period.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use