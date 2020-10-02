Different Angles: Portman on Trump Tax Issues
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – How would you like the New York Times telling everyone how much taxes you’ve paid.
That’s an angle on the Times story about the president’s taxes that most Americans should feel a bit uncomfortable with, says U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman.
As for the content of that story, Portman says he’ll go along with the president’s denial of its accuracy, though he hopes the tax returns will be released soon.
The report said the president paid little or no taxes over a recent 15-year period.