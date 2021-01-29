Digging Down: More Details on Canton City Schools ‘Excellence’ Plan
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big restructuring effort is coming to the Canton City School District, with the aim of saving money and producing better-educated students.
“Design for Excellence” adjusts grade levels at just about every school, with 9th graders coming back to McKinley High School.
Superintendent Jeff Talbert says the district’s numbers have dropped one-third since 2002, and something had to be done.
He says the downtown campus will become the Timken Career Campus, with a separate center for preschoolers.
Dueber Elementary will become a self-funded food-service-only facility under the plan.
The district will continue and even expand its many specialized programs like the Bulldog Virtual Academy.
Here is the plan as presented on 1480 WHBC by Superintendent Jeff Talbert:
GRADE LEVELS UNDER PLAN:
Pre-K: Schreiber (all little ones moving into one building)
K through 3: Cedar, Harter, Stone, Patrick, Gibbs (Grade 3 moving back to elementary buildings)
4 through 6: Belden, Clarendon, Youtz (Grade 6 moves to intermediate buildings)
7 through 8: Crenshaw, Lehman, STEAM (becomes Grades 4 through 8).
9 through 12: McKinley (Grade 9 downtown moves to McKinley)
Public meetings are happening next month.