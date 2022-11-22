Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Diocese: Massillon’s Three Catholic Churches to Become One

November 22, 2022 6:57AM EST
Share
Diocese: Massillon’s Three Catholic Churches to Become One

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced that the three churches in Massillon will merge as one parish starting January 1, to be known as Divine Mercy Parish.

The Saint Mary, Saint Joseph and Saint Barbara Churches already had one pastor among them with the retirements of two priests over the summer.

But now, following meetings with representatives from all three, the single parish will determine a Mass schedule while the buildings retain their same names.

Bishop David Bonnar in his letter to parishioners says he’s looking forward to the congregations coming together.

The bishop says the churches will have a shared Mass schedule.

Popular Posts

1

In Defense Of Massillon Tigers Football
2

Elon Musk Asking Employees To Commit To “Hardcore” Work
3

California Sells Winning $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Ticket
4

‘Zootopia’ Series Coming To Disney+
5

Find Help For Thanksgiving In Stark County